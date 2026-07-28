"Every SONA reminds me of the countless hours, the sacrifices, and the heart my husband pours into serving our country. I couldn't be prouder of the man he is and the leader he strives to be," she wrote.

She said she "couldn't help but shed a tear" when the President declared, "We are respectful, we are dignified ... and we do not yield," in reference to the Philippines' position on the West Philippine Sea.

President Marcos' remarks reaffirmed the country's commitment to the 2016 Arbitral Award and its sovereign rights in the disputed waters.

The First Lady also thanked members of the President's staff and supporters, saying their loyalty and sacrifices have helped advance their shared vision.

She noted that next year's address will be President Marcos' final SONA under the Constitution and expressed gratitude to those who have supported his administration.