Lacson said their recantation, although not surprising, warrants amendments to the Anti-Perjury Law (RA 11594) passed in October 2021 to impose harsher penalties on those who commit subornation of perjury, or who induce or force a person to commit false testimony under oath.

“Orly Guteza’s recantation should not end there…(T)he person directly offended or prejudiced by the perjury may file [a case]. In Guteza’s case—ex Speaker Romualdez. If not him for some reason, any public officer charged with enforcing the law,” the Caviteno lawmaker said.

He argued that the law needs more teeth to curb the “lucrative business” where a witness will be lured and paid to target political personalities in exchange for damaging testimonies.

Lacson said Guteza’s recantation no longer came as a surprise, citing Senate records that allegedly showed he was “coached” before testifying in the flood control hearing he led as chair of the Blue Ribbon Committee on 23 September.

He claimed that CCTV footage showed Guteza went to Senator Rodante Marcoleta’s office, spending about 30 minutes there, before appearing at the BRC hearing.

Guteza, a retired member of the Philippine Marines, was the “surprise witness” of Marcoleta in that hearing and alleged that he delivered suitcases of kickbacks to Co and Romualdez, with an approximately P48 million.

Guteza vanished from public view after dropping the bombshell testimony, and only resurfaced to retract it earlier this week. In his affidavit, he accused Marcoleta and former lawmaker Mike Defensor—critics of the Marcos administration and both detained for plunder charges—pressured and bribing him to fabricate allegations against Romualdez in exchange for money and scholarships for his children.

Lacson emphasized that under RA 11594, a person who induces another to commit perjury is also liable for being a principal by inducement.

The law amended Articles 183 and 184 of the Revised Penal Code, thereby imposing heavier prison terms and fines for perjury.

The law sets the penalty for perjury to six to 10 years. If the offender is a government employee or public officer, the jail term ranges from 10 to 12 years, on top of a P1 million fine and perpetual absolute disqualification from holding public office.