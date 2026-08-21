A 21-year-old Chinese tourist was arrested after allegedly punching a security guard and damaging his eyeglasses at the Mall of Asia Complex in Pasay City on Thursday morning.

Police identified the suspect as alias “Wen,” who has no permanent address in the Philippines and was unable to present identification documents.

Initial investigation showed that at around 10:40 a.m., a female security guard sought assistance from the 49-year-old victim to escort the suspect to the customer relations services office for identity verification in connection with an earlier theft report.

As the guard approached the suspect near the MOA Sky football field on the fourth floor, the suspect allegedly punched him in the face, causing a nasal fracture.

Police said the suspect also stepped on and broke the guard’s prescription eyeglasses before attempting to flee.

Nearby security personnel chased and restrained the suspect before turning him over to responding police officers.

The suspect was brought to the police station for documentation and medical examination before being referred for further investigation.

Complaints for physical injuries and malicious mischief are being prepared for inquest proceedings before the Pasay City Prosecutor’s Office.