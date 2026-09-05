A 43-year-old resident of Barangay Sta. Lucia I in Calumpit, Bulacan, is offering free charging of electronic devices to residents affected by flooding and power outages in the area.
Leny Balingit opened her home as a charging station after the barangay experienced a blackout from 31 August to 3 September.
“Balingit Randy, eto na ’yung sinabi na it’s time na para tayo naman ang tumulong sa mga higit na nangangailangan,” she posted on social media, tagging her husband.
Balingit’s family installed solar panels on their roof on 15 July. She said the system now allows them to provide charging services to neighbors in need. She has also offered charging stations during previous floods, when the family relied on gas-powered generators.
Meanwhile, her water-refilling station continues to provide clean and potable drinking water to residents in the area.