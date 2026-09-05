A 43-year-old resident of Barangay Sta. Lucia I in Calumpit, Bulacan, is offering free charging of electronic devices to residents affected by flooding and power outages in the area.

Leny Balingit opened her home as a charging station after the barangay experienced a blackout from 31 August to 3 September.

“Balingit Randy, eto na ’yung sinabi na it’s time na para tayo naman ang tumulong sa mga higit na nangangailangan,” she posted on social media, tagging her husband.