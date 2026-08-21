A total of 25 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Hungary, and the M/V Abashie have safely returned to the country.

They were welcomed and assisted by the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City.

Among those who arrived in the country were eight distressed OFWs from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia aboard Cebu Pacific Flight 5J741, and nine distressed OFWs from Hungary aboard China Eastern Flight MU211.