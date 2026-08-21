A total of 25 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Hungary, and the M/V Abashie have safely returned to the country.
They were welcomed and assisted by the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City.
Among those who arrived in the country were eight distressed OFWs from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia aboard Cebu Pacific Flight 5J741, and nine distressed OFWs from Hungary aboard China Eastern Flight MU211.
Eight seafarers from the M/V Abashie also arrived aboard Turkish Airlines Flight TK084. They were collectively welcomed and assisted by the OWWA, Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA), and a medical team to ensure their smooth and safe arrival in the country.
Necessary airport assistance and coordination were promptly extended to the OFWs to address their immediate needs and ensure their orderly homecoming to their respective families.
The OWWA, in partnership with the DMW and other government agencies, continues to provide immediate assistance and compassionate care to our fellow OFWs—from their arrival at the airport to their safe return to their loved ones.