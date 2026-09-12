“Our ultimate objective is not simply to increase arrests or operations, but to make our communities safer—places where our people can live, work and do business with greater peace of mind,” Tolentino said.

PRO1 recorded eight focus crime incidents from Sept. 1 to 7, compared with 16 cases from Aug. 25 to 31.

Murder cases dropped from three to zero, while theft incidents declined from seven to two. Physical injury cases also decreased from two to one.

Rape and robbery cases remained at two and one, respectively. Police also recorded one carnapping incident involving a motor vehicle and another involving a motorcycle during the period.

PRO1 likewise maintained a zero-homicide record for two consecutive weeks.

Tolentino said the initial figures may reflect heightened police visibility, strengthened crime-prevention measures and faster tactical response by personnel deployed across the region.

From Sept. 1 to 7, PRO1 conducted crime-suppression operations that resulted in 156 arrests.

Anti-illegal drug operations accounted for 24 arrests in 25 operations. Authorities confiscated 411.48 grams of suspected shabu, 2,740 marijuana plants, 1,400 marijuana seedlings and 30 grams of dried marijuana leaves, with a combined estimated standard drug price of P3.41 million.

Manhunt operations resulted in the arrest of 56 wanted persons, including seven most wanted persons and 49 other fugitives.

Meanwhile, 20 anti-illegal gambling operations resulted in 76 arrests and the confiscation of P33,457 in bet money.

PRO1’s campaign against loose firearms also resulted in nine firearms being accounted for — six surrendered and three deposited with authorities.

Tolentino emphasized that these accomplishments are not ends in themselves but part of PRO1’s broader commitment to preventing crime, protecting communities and making the people of the Ilocos Region feel the presence and service of their police.

“We will sustain these efforts under the PNP Focus Agenda,” Tolentino said.