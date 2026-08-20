The brothers, aged 41 and 43, were arrested separately on 14 and 15 August by operatives from Malate Police Station 9 of the Manila Police District and the Taguig Municipal Police Station Tracker Team.

The 41-year-old suspect had allegedly been using the alias Jose Pascual Adduru, while his 43-year-old brother allegedly went by Orlando Adduru.

Police said the two had adopted different names and fabricated identities in an apparent effort to conceal their backgrounds and evade authorities.

The first suspect was arrested along Eulogio Amang Rodriguez Avenue in Pasig City on 14 August. His brother was apprehended the following day in Barangay Malanday, Marikina City.

Both suspects are under the custody of Malate Police Station 9 pending the return of the warrants to the court of origin and the issuance of the corresponding commitment order.

“These arrests show that a long period of evasion does not erase a standing warrant or lessen the police resolve to locate persons sought by the courts. We will sustain focused tracking efforts and ensure that arrests are conducted lawfully and with full respect for due process,” Nartatez said.

“Hindi hadlang ang 12 taon para mahanap ang mga taong hinahanap ng batas. Sa tamang pagtutok at tiyaga, darating ang panahon na haharap din sila sa proseso ng batas,” he added.

Nartatez said the arrests were part of the PNP's intensified manhunt and tracking operations against wanted persons.