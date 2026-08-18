Operatives found and confiscated fishing boats, spear guns, fishing nets, compressors, flashlights and assorted illegally caught fish with a combined estimated value of P67,750.

In Southern Leyte, three individuals were apprehended in separate operations in Limasawa, Pintuyan and Saint Bernard for various violations of local fishery ordinances, including fishing without the required license and the use of unregistered boats and fishing equipment.

Meanwhile, in Biliran, 15 individuals were apprehended during three anti-illegal fishing operations in the municipal waters of Culaba.

The operations resulted in the confiscation of fishing boats, motor engines, fishing nets and assorted illegally caught fish with a combined estimated value of over P2 million.

The confiscated items were turned over to the appropriate authorities for proper disposition.

PRO 8 Regional Director P/BGen. Jason Capoy said the operations were conducted by personnel of the concerned municipal police stations in coordination with local government units, Bantay-Dagat personnel and municipal agriculture offices through seaborne patrols and enforcement activities.

Capoy said the intensified operations form part of PRO 8’s continuing efforts to protect the region’s marine resources and ensure compliance with existing fisheries laws and local ordinances.

“I call on our fisherfolk and coastal communities to comply with established fishing regulations and help us protect our marine resources. I also encourage the public to report illegal fishing activities to the authorities so that we can take immediate and appropriate action,” Capoy said.