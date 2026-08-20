“Our strengthening relationship with SPX and Scommerce reflects our commitment to supporting businesses and local MSMEs with well-located, adaptable spaces that improve efficiency and enable long-term growth,” said Alexis Ortiga, Business Unit Head of SM Prime’s Commercial Properties Group.

SPX, which provides logistics and delivery services to businesses across Southeast Asia, Taiwan and Brazil, had previously signed a multi-year lease for about 86,000 square meters at SM Prime’s 130,000-square-meter Silangan Warehouse complex in Laguna.

The Silangan complex was fully leased earlier this year amid stronger demand from e-commerce and other industries, underscoring SM Prime’s push to grow its warehouse business alongside its core property portfolio.

Scommerce, meanwhile, provides warehousing and fulfillment services to sellers and businesses operating on the Shopee platform.

The Pasig and Laguna sites will serve complementary roles in SPX’s distribution network, with the new Pasig facility positioned to handle high-volume operations closer to consumers in Metro Manila.

“As e-commerce evolves, our logistics infrastructure must grow with it,” said Martin Yu, Head of SPX Express.

“Our facility in Silangan, Laguna, has established a strong operational base. The new Mega First Mile hub in Pasig brings us closer to Metro Manila customers, allowing us to increase processing speed and reduce delivery times. SM Warehouses provides the scale and operating standards we need to serve our sellers and buyers reliably,” he added.

The Pasig facility will operate as an urban distribution hub, bringing inventory closer to customers across Metro Manila. It is expected to increase processing capacity and shorten last-mile delivery times.

The larger Silangan facility, meanwhile, provides space for regional fulfillment and sorting operations, linking Southern Luzon to SPX’s nationwide distribution network.

The setup allows SPX to use the larger regional facility for sorting and fulfillment while relying on an urban hub to reduce the distance between products and their final destinations.

The latest turnover also builds on SM Prime’s expansion into logistics real estate as the company looks to warehouses as a growth area. Earlier this year, Ortiga said the group planned to add more warehouses and identified the logistics industry as one of its growth engines.

SM Warehouses provides large-scale logistics and distribution spaces across the country, offering ready-to-move-in buildings, greenfield spaces, and custom build-to-suit facilities ranging from 5,000 square meters to more than 120,000 square meters.