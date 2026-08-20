“Recantations in high-profile cases are not new. This is a classic pressure tactic. The entire investigation does not revolve around one or a couple of witnesses,” the Ombudsman said in a statement.

Despite the recantations, the Ombudsman said it has 28 witnesses prepared to provide “direct” and “material” information regarding transactions under investigation involving former House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

The witnesses are undergoing the “legal process,” the Ombudsman said, noting that some are uniformed personnel still in active service.

Maintaining that its case remained strong, the Ombudsman warned individuals against concealing information or obstructing its investigation, saying they could face charges.

“To everyone that has been served or will be served through legal process, coordination is not an option. It is an obligation to the law. Whoever attempts to block, obstruct or disrupt the proceedings of the Ombudsman will face the full weight of the law,” it said.

“The search for truth will not stop even if the people do not speak up.”

The Ombudsman issued the statement a day after reports that Orly Guteza, the first purported bodyguard of Co to publicly make allegations about the anomalous scheme, had recanted his claims against politicians.

In a sworn affidavit dated 13 August, Guteza claimed his testimony before the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee in 2025 was orchestrated by Sen. Rodante Marcoleta and former congressman Mike Defensor.

He further alleged that he was promised money and educational scholarships in exchange for appearing in the Senate investigation.

Guteza became the fifth alleged bodyguard of Co to recant his statements in less than a month.