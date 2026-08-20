The study found that the ratio declined from 39 to 32 students per classroom in public elementary schools and from 54 to 44 in junior high schools in 2021.

However, severe congestion persists, particularly in the National Capital Region, Calabarzon, Soccsksargen and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, with some classrooms accommodating more than 60 students.

“Hindi lamang numero ang usapin dito. Kapag napakaraming mag-aaral sa isang classroom, mas nahihirapan ang guro na mabigyan ng sapat na oras at atensyon ang bawat bata. Apektado ang kalidad ng pagtuturo at pagkatuto,” Legarda said.

(This is not just about numbers. When there are too many students in a classroom, it becomes more difficult for teachers to give each child enough time and attention. The quality of teaching and learning suffers.)

To address overcrowding, Legarda filed Senate Bill 2397, or the proposed Public School Class Size Act, which would set the standard class size at 35 students and cap classes at 50, subject to phased implementation and temporary exceptions.

The proposed limits aim to prevent classrooms from becoming so crowded that meaningful interaction between teachers and students becomes difficult.

“Ang gusto natin ay simple: walang batang matabunan dahil napakarami nila sa classroom, at walang gurong mapipilitang hatiin ang sarili sa napakaraming estudyante. Ang bawat bata ay dapat may pagkakataong mapakinggan, magtanong, maitama kapag nagkamali, at matulungan kapag nahihirapan,” Legarda said.

(What we want is simple: No child should be overlooked because there are too many students in the classroom, and no teacher should be forced to divide their attention among too many students. Every child should have the opportunity to be heard, ask questions, be corrected when they make mistakes and receive help when they struggle.)

Legarda stressed that imposing class-size limits must be accompanied by efforts to address shortages of classrooms and teachers.

“Hindi natin maaaring basta magtakda ng limitasyon nang hindi tinutugunan ang kakulangan sa silid-aralan at guro. Kailangang sabayan ito ng malinaw na plano, sapat na pondo, at tuloy-tuloy na suporta sa ating mga paaralan,” she said.

(We cannot simply impose a limit without addressing the shortage of classrooms and teachers. This must be accompanied by a clear plan, adequate funding and sustained support for our schools.)

The bill provides for phased implementation over five school years and directs the Department of Education, Department of Budget and Management, Department of Public Works and Highways and local government units to develop a National Classroom and Teacher Complement Plan.

Teachers handling classes of more than 35 students would also receive additional compensation in recognition of their increased workload.

Legarda said students should not be reduced to numbers in overcrowded classrooms, stressing that improving class sizes is essential to improving the quality of education.