Sen. Loren Legarda paid tribute to the 10 Filipinos proclaimed National Artists for 2025, saying the recognition highlights the creativity, memory and imagination that shape the country’s identity.

The Order of National Artists, conferred through Proclamation No. 1414, is the country’s highest state recognition for the arts and honors outstanding contributions to architecture, dance, design, film and broadcast arts, literature, music, theater and the visual arts.

“Taos-puso kong binabati ang ating sampung bagong Pambansang Alagad ng Sining. Pinalawak nila ang paraan ng pagtingin natin sa ating sarili at sa ating lipunan. Ang pagkilalang ito ay pagpapatibay na ang kanilang ambag ay mahalagang bahagi ng intelektuwal at kultural na pamana ng bansa,” Legarda said.

The new National Artists are architect Gabriel P. Formoso, danseur Rafael “Nonoy” Froilan, designer Maria Beatriz “Patis” Tesoro, screenwriter Armando “Bing” Lao, writer Gregorio C. Brillantes, playwright and scholar Nicanor G. Tiongson, composer Alfredo S. Buenaventura, lighting designer Teodoro L. Hilado, visual artist Imelda Cajipe-Endaya and painter Nunelucio M. Alvarado.

Formoso, Lao, Brillantes and Hilado received the recognition posthumously.

Legarda said the roster reflects the breadth of disciplines through which Filipino culture is created and expressed, from architecture and dance to literature, cinema, music, stagecraft, design and the visual arts.

She also welcomed Cajipe-Endaya’s recognition as the first woman named National Artist for Visual Arts, calling it an important acknowledgment of generations of Filipino women who helped shape the country’s artistic and cultural life.

“Ang sining ang isa sa pinakamahalagang tala ng ating pagkatao bilang isang bansa. Sa isang larawan, tula, pelikula, awit, pagtatanghal, tela, o gusali, nananatili ang bakas ng isang panahon at mga taong nabuhay rito. Kaya mahalagang ang mga likhang ito ay nakikita, napag-aaralan, napangangalagaan, at naipapasa sa mga susunod na henerasyon,” she said.

Legarda said state recognition of artistic excellence should be matched by sustained public investment in artists, cultural workers, institutions and communities.

A longtime advocate of Philippine arts and heritage, Legarda authored the National Cultural Heritage Act, which strengthened mechanisms for the protection and conservation of the country’s cultural heritage and reinforced the role of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts.

She is also pushing for the proposed Department of Culture Act in the 20th Congress, which seeks to establish a dedicated government institution tasked with strengthening cultural governance, protecting heritage and supporting Filipino artists, cultural workers and culture-bearers.

“Tungkulin nating pangalagaan hindi lamang ang mga obra maestra kundi ang mga kamay at talentong lumilikha at bumubuhay sa mga ito. Kapag hindi natin naipasa ang kaalaman, kasanayan, at malikhaing tradisyong bumubuo sa ating sinig at kultura, may mga tradisyong pansining at kultura tayong maaaring tuluyan naring mawala at malimutan,” Legarda added.

She said cultural preservation should also ensure traditions remain part of contemporary Filipino life by creating opportunities to pass on traditional knowledge and craftsmanship and giving artists and cultural workers spaces to practice their craft.

Legarda also stressed the importance of exposing younger Filipinos to Philippine art and heritage through their communities, schools, museums, performances, books, films and other cultural spaces.

The proclamation marks the first conferment of National Artists since 2022.

“Our National Artists give shape to who we are as a people, and in honoring them, we affirm that Filipino creativity, memory, and imagination are worth protecting. Sa bawat Pambansang Alagad ng Sining ay may kuwento ng ating bayan. Nawa'y patuloy nating pahalagahan, alagaan, at ipagmalaki ang sining na nagbubuklod sa ating lahat,” Legarda said.