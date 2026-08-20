Each was sentenced to reclusion perpetua without eligibility for parole and ordered to pay civil indemnity, moral damages and exemplary damages to the victim.

Court records showed that Cecilia Ong Uyencio, 78, was abducted on 2 September 2025 along Biak na Bato Street at the corner of N.S. Amoranto Street in Banawe, Quezon City.

The accused allegedly conspired to abduct and detain Uyencio, taking her first to Bacoor City and later to Laurel, Batangas, where she was held for ransom.

The kidnappers initially demanded P500 million for her release but later reduced the amount to P8.1 million following negotiations with her family.

The ransom was delivered on 7 September 2025, but Uyencio remained in captivity until she was rescued on 11 September during an operation by the Philippine National Police Anti-Kidnapping Group.

In its decision, the court found the seven accused guilty as principals in the crime.

Four other accused were acquitted after the court found that their guilt had not been established beyond reasonable doubt.

The Department of Justice said the conviction demonstrated its commitment to upholding the rule of law and pursuing justice.

The DOJ credited Senior Assistant State Prosecutor Charlie L. Guhit and Assistant State Prosecutors Eduardo M. Vinuya Jr. and Don Rick C. Ventura for handling the case.