The concern comes as the Philippines posted 2.3-percent economic growth in the second quarter, slower than the 5.4 percent recorded a year earlier and the 2.8 percent expansion in the first quarter.

The country was also reclassified by the World Bank in July as an upper-middle-income economy, marking a major development milestone.

However, inflation averaged 4.8 percent during the first half of 2026, adding pressure on household budgets and making it harder for families to balance immediate needs with long-term financial goals.

The FWD study found that only 56 percent of respondents currently prioritize securing their family’s long-term financial future. Just 52 percent are actively building emergency funds, while only 45 percent are working toward financial independence and another 45 percent are saving for their children’s education.

FWD President and Chief Executive Officer Soon Liang Lau said economic growth should translate into greater financial preparedness for Filipinos.

“The Philippines’ transition to upper-middle-income status is a significant achievement, but it also raises the bar for how we define progress,” Lau said.

He added that financial confidence is not necessarily tied to wealth but to being prepared for unexpected expenses while continuing to pursue future goals.

The findings suggest that despite broader economic gains, many Filipino households remain focused on managing present costs, potentially limiting their ability to build savings and prepare for future financial needs.