The findings come nearly eight years after the passage of Republic Act 11032, or the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act, highlighting the continuing gap between existing requirements and businesses’ actual experience with government processes.

The Philippines ranked fourth among eight ASEAN economies assessed in the World Bank’s 2025 Business Ready report, with business entry and insolvency processes identified as areas affecting competitiveness.

DEPDev’s proposed reforms cover both policy changes and management improvements.

Among the policy measures are institutionalizing Business Permits and Licensing Offices in local government units, establishing a Unique Business Identification Number for use across government transactions, requiring interoperability under the E-Governance Act, and rationalizing barangay-level fees.

The department also proposed stronger monitoring of compliance with RA 11032, more coordinated inspections involving the Bureau of Fire Protection and LGUs, results-based monitoring, expanded digital literacy efforts, and stronger information and communications technology infrastructure.

For exporters and MSMEs, DEPDev said streamlined registration could reduce the time and costs involved in securing permits, repeatedly submitting information and dealing with disconnected government systems.

A common business identifier and interoperable systems could also make it easier for businesses to enter formal markets and prepare for exporting.

DEPDev said the proposed measures support the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028 and Philippine Export Development Plan 2023-2028. Their impact, however, will depend on sustained coordination between national agencies and LGUs, compliance monitoring and investments in digital infrastructure.