Sucere Foods Corporation joined the celebration, introducing the international delegates to its selection of confectionery products while adding a distinctly sweet Filipino element to their visit.

The gathering combined entertainment with opportunities for the candidates to showcase their personalities. A fashion presentation, talent performances and other activities filled the program, while the delegates also explored the theme park and enjoyed its attractions together.

Among the featured activities was the Sucere Runway Show and Product Showcase, which incorporated the brand’s treats into the afternoon festivities.

The delegates were also given Sucere products as keepsakes from the event, allowing them to bring home another reminder of their Philippine experience.

Chefs Valerie and Cristina added an interactive culinary element through a live baking demonstration, showing the young candidates how everyday ingredients and familiar products could be turned into creative desserts.

For Sucere AVP for Marketing Andrea Pauline Valentin Alzaga, participating in the event provided the company with an opportunity that went beyond introducing its products. The collaboration was also about creating shared experiences and becoming part of the memories the delegates would take with them after the competition.

The Enchanted Kingdom gathering reflects a broader aspect of the Little Miss & Miss Teen Universe program, where the candidates’ stay is designed to include cultural encounters, friendship-building and personal development alongside the pursuit of pageant titles.

Little Miss & Miss Teen Universe 2026 is produced by La REINA’s Filipinas Organization, headed by CEO and founder Cristhel Fraulein Gardoce Bulabon, together with Chief Operating Officer Michael Marbella and Business Development Head Jino Esteban.

Through partnerships with organizations and brands, the pageant provides its young participants with activities centered on culture, advocacy, talent and confidence while giving them opportunities to form friendships with delegates from different backgrounds.

For the candidates, those experiences could ultimately become as memorable as the competition itself.

As they move closer to the international pageant, they take with them more than their ambitions for a crown. Their Philippine journey has also given them new friendships, cultural encounters and stories to bring back to their respective communities.

And during their day at Enchanted Kingdom, Sucere made sure at least one of those memories came with an unmistakably Filipino touch of sweetness.