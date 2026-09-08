Led by Undersecretary for High Value Export Crops and Agri-Fishery Export Development and Promotion Philip C. Young, the Philippine delegation brought local fruit exporters closer to international buyers, distributors and retailers at AsiaWorld-Expo.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel said expanding exports could provide farmers with larger markets while generating more income for rural communities.

“Opening more overseas markets is not just about increasing exports. It is about giving our farmers bigger, more reliable markets, raising the value of their products, and bringing more income to rural communities,” Tiu Laurel said.

“We cannot afford to remain a country with an annual agricultural trade deficit of around USD11 billion. That is a huge amount of resources that could otherwise support investments in agriculture, including irrigation. Growing our exports will help farmers earn more while making Philippine agriculture more productive and competitive,” he said.

The 2026 edition of Asia Fruit Logistica drew more than 760 exhibitors and about 14,000 buyers from 80 countries, providing Philippine exporters with opportunities to establish commercial partnerships and assess overseas market demand.

The Philippine pavilion featured Cavendish and Cardava bananas, fresh durian, fresh and frozen mangoes, dragon fruit, pomelo and other high-value crops.

Young said the country’s participation was intended to turn product displays into actual commercial opportunities.

“Our return to Asia Fruit Logistica under Secretary Tiu-Laurel's directives underscores our unwavering resolve to position Philippine produce at the forefront of international trade. We are participating not merely to exhibit but to forge durable global partnerships, secure vital market shares, and showcase the unmatched quality of our high-value export crops,” Young said.

The DA also explored logistics and shipping solutions to address post-harvest losses and preserve product quality during transportation. Initial discussions will focus on dragon fruit, with possible applications to other commodities.