“First time ko po manood. Wala naman kasing klase kaya makasimba na rin,” said Jill, a student at PSU.

“Maganda din kasi maintindihan yung relevance nito sa buhay ng bawat Kapampangan lalo sa mga kabataan,” Jen said. “Nakakabless din kasi dahil kahit umuulan at bumaha sa Pampanga, ang dami pa rin dumating.”

The Pampanga provincial government suspended classes and work in government offices through an executive order commemorating the occasion.

The liturgy began at 3 p.m. and was presided over by the Most Rev. Florentino Lavarias, who called for unity and renewed faith among devotees.

Outside the chapel, young volunteers distributed free rosaries to devotees despite the rain.

The celebration on 8 September 2026 commemorated the canonical coronation of the Virgen de los Remedios, which has served as a symbol of faith and hope for Kapampangans for seven decades.

Organizers said the traditional “Pa-Uma,” or public veneration of the canonically crowned image, would be held after the 6 p.m. Mass.

Floodwaters that submerged the Arzobispado grounds days earlier had receded. Organizers initially considered suspending the celebration because of the rising water but later proceeded with the activities.

Devotees continued to arrive as of press time, with thousands more expected to participate.