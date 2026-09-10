

“In the end, allegations must still be tested against the evidence and the law,” he added.



The prosecutor, in a 2 September resolution, found that the evidence presented by Duterte failed to establish prima facie, with reasonable certainty of conviction, that Madriaga knowingly and willfully made materially false statements under oath, as required for a violation of Article 183 of the Revised Penal Code.



The resolution recommended that the complaint be dismissed for lack of sufficient evidence.

Te said the ruling underscored the importance of proof in criminal proceedings.



“No amount of publicity can substitute for proof. No title, office, or political influence can cure the absence of sufficient evidence. The legal process remains anchored on facts, evidence, and the applicable standard required by law," he said.



Te described the dismissal as “an important vindication” of Madriaga’s position but said its significance went beyond his client.



He said the resolution should give Filipinos confidence that government institutions could rise above personalities and political power when evidence is fairly examined.

“The pursuit of truth and justice is rarely easy, especially when one is made to stand against powerful interests. But this Resolution demonstrates that power does not have the final word. Evidence does. The law does,” he added.



Duterte filed a perjury complaint against Madriaga after he made allegations involving the vice president’s campaign operations and alleged handling of money.



Daily Tribune reached out to Duterte’s camp for its reaction to the dismissal.