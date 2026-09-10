The Gunma Crane Thunders defeated Levanga Hokkaido in overtime, 101-91, to complete the sweep in the Japan B.League Manila Games at the Mall of Asia Arena on Thursday.
Takuto Nakamura poured 25 points and five rebounds as the Crane Thunders followed up their 98-81 victory last Wednesday.
A dagger triple from Yuma Fujii with 42 seconds left in overtime sealed the 10-2 run and walked away with the victory.
AJ Edu almost had a double-double after tallying nine points and nine rebounds.
Keisei Tominaga had 34 points but wasn’t able to capture the victory in Manila while Dwight Ramos added 17 points, four assists, three rebounds and a steal.