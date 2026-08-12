Upon arrival, the shipment underwent standard Customs inspection procedures, including a K-9 sniff test that yielded positive indications for illegal drugs. This prompted authorities to conduct a 100 percent physical examination.

During the physical examination, authorities discovered one resin rabbit figurine containing a white crystalline substance suspected to be ketamine.

Ketamine is a controlled substance with legitimate medical uses but is classified as a dangerous drug under Philippine law when unlawfully possessed, imported, or distributed. Initial screening using a Rigaku Spectrometer also indicated the presence of the said contraband.

A warrant of seizure and detention was issued against the shipment for violations of Sections 1113(l)(3)(4) and (5) of Republic Act No. 10863, or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act, in relation to Republic Act No. 9165, as amended.