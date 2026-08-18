"As for other information, we are coordinating with authorities for the full report with full details to be provided as soon as possible."

"The safety of our students is our top priority. We have already coordinated with parents and guardians to pick up their children and the university has ensured the safety of those remaining on campus," the school added.

The school has set up official communication channels and assured that they will relay information to the public as soon as possible.

"In the meantime, we ask everyone to respect the privacy of all affected individuals.We pray for the quick resolution of the situation and for the safety of all. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding."