Ivana Alawi traded glamour for comfort as she devoted an entire day to something she clearly enjoys—good Filipino food shared with her family.

The actress and vlogger stepped out in a laid-back outfit resembling sleepwear as she visited humble food spots and sampled a variety of familiar Pinoy favorites. With no elaborate styling needed for the occasion, Ivana appeared completely at ease as the family’s food adventure stretched from morning until evening.

Their menu was anything but small. Pork barbecue, liempo, adobo and kinilaw were among the dishes they tried, along with comforting bowls of lugaw and a serving of tapsilog. Halo-halo provided something sweet, while chicharon bulaklak added another indulgent treat to the lineup.

For Ivana, the food-filled outing was exactly the kind of content she loves making.

“Ito ’yung mga vlog na gusto ko, puro lamon!” she said.

By the end of their culinary marathon, Ivana had nothing but praise for everything they had eaten.

“Alam mo lahat ng kinain namin, ang sarap. From umaga, hapon, gabi, meryenda,” she added.

The outing offered another glimpse of the casual side Ivana frequently shares with her followers—away from showbiz events and polished appearances, and simply enjoying an uncomplicated day of eating and bonding with her family.