OPM icon Gary Valenciano opened up about the mental health struggles of his son, Gab, in a recent interview.

“We encountered problems with Gabriel. We noticed that he had that middle child syndrome,” he initially shared.

Valenciano recalled receiving a call from Gab “at 4:00 a.m.,” with his son’s voice sounding distressed.

“Dad, I’m sorry,” Gab reportedly told him.

He then explained the reason for the call: “I took something. I need you here now, Dad. Please come.”

“We rushed to his place and, to make a long story short, we were able to enter his place. It was messy. He didn't look good, and I ended up carrying him on my back,” Valenciano recalled.

“From his room onto the elevator, we brought him down, and then we took him to Makati Med.