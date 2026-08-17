Shows are scheduled every Thursday and Saturday throughout the month—October 1, 3, 8, 10, 15, 17, 22, 24, 29 and 31.

The new run follows the concert series’ first staging in 2023, but Gary’s relationship with the Music Museum reaches much further into his career. Manila Genesis Entertainment and Management has produced 104 Gary V concerts at the San Juan venue, making it one of the most significant stages in his journey as a live performer.

His homecoming takes on added significance as Manila Genesis marks its 40th anniversary. The company has been instrumental in shaping Gary’s concert career, and “Back At The Museum” becomes both a celebration of that partnership and a reminder of the countless performances they have created together.

The Music Museum offers a Gary V experience markedly different from his productions at the Smart Araneta Coliseum and Mall of Asia Arena. The smaller setting allows audiences to see his movements, hear his stories and experience his music at close range.

That intimacy also opens the door to spontaneity and interaction—qualities that can make each performance feel distinct from the next.

Gary’s return comes nearly two years after the culmination of his massive “Pure Energy: One Last Time” series in December 2024. While those shows signaled the end of solo concerts mounted on such a large scale, he emphasized that he was not retiring from performing.

His career has remained active since then.

Gary brought his music to Filipino communities abroad through performances in Australia, New Zealand and the United States. He also recorded a new rendition of “Babalik Ka Rin,” arranged by Homer Flores, and ventured further into conversations through the podcast “Unshaken With Gary V,” featuring guests including Toni Gonzaga, Michael V, Coco Martin, Julia Montes, Kim Atienza and longtime friend Martin Nievera.

Another significant recognition came from the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, which named Valenciano among the recipients of the SUDI National Music Awards, honoring his lasting contribution to Filipino music.

Now, instead of attempting to recreate the spectacle of his arena productions, Gary is returning to a format that puts the performer and his audience at the center.

Paolo Valenciano will direct “Back At The Museum,” with Mon Faustino serving as musical director. The concert series will also benefit the Shining Light Foundation.

Tickets are priced at ₱10,000, ₱7,500, ₱5,000, ₱3,000 and ₱1,500 and are available through TicketWorld. For ticket inquiries, audiences may also call 0945-775-3192.

After decades of performing on some of the biggest stages here and abroad, Gary Valenciano is returning to a familiar room this October—not for a farewell, but for another chapter of Pure Energy, this time experienced up close.