National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) Commissioner Rafael Vicente Calinisan on Monday commended an off-duty police officer who pursued and helped apprehend a driver who allegedly fled after hitting two pedestrians in Antipolo City.

Calinisan presented Police Executive Master Sgt. Andy Evangelista with a Certificate of Commendation at the NAPOLCOM on 17 August, recognizing his courage, alertness and presence of mind in responding to the incident despite being off duty.

“Heto yung off duty cop na nanghabol ng LTO employee na nang-hit and run ng kanyang mga sinagasaan sa Antipolo. Makisig. By the book ang pag-aresto kahit mapanganib. Dapat tularan. Dapat ma-spot promotion. Will work on it,” Calinisan said.

The incident occurred at around 10:42 p.m. on 14 August along Sumulong Highway in Barangay Sta. Cruz, Antipolo City.

CCTV footage showed two pedestrians crossing at a pedestrian lane when they were struck by a Honda Civic traveling toward Antipolo proper.

The victims sustained injuries and were taken to Antipolo City Hospital in Mambugan for treatment.

After witnessing the incident and seeing the driver allegedly leave the scene, Evangelista pursued the vehicle until it was intercepted at Robinsons Homes East Subdivision.

The driver, identified as Zam Delos Santos Cruz, was subsequently turned over to Police Community Precinct 2 at around 2:10 a.m. on 15 August.

Police said Cruz was informed of his constitutional rights and remains at the Antipolo Custodial Facility as authorities prepare the appropriate charges.

Calinisan said Evangelista's actions demonstrated the kind of police service expected even when officers are off duty.

“This is the kind of police service we want to recognize: mabilis kumilos, may malasakit, at handang tumulong kahit walang nag-uutos. That is true commitment to public service,” he said.