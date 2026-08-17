Rockwell Land Corp. saw its consolidated net income jump 46 percent to P3.03 billion in the first half from P2.07 billion a year earlier, buoyed by higher residential sales and retail revenues.
The company reported on Monday that net income attributable to the parent company likewise rose 42 percent to P2.7 billion from P1.9 billion in the same period last year.
The property developer’s consolidated revenues climbed 41 percent to P13.5 billion from P9.6 billion, with residential development remaining its biggest revenue contributor.
Residential development generated P10.2 billion, accounting for 76 percent of the group’s total revenues during the period. Revenue from real estate sales grew 37 percent, driven by steady demand for premium residential developments and higher project completions at Edades West in Makati and Cabo San Diego in Batangas.
Meanwhile, commercial development revenues increased 55 percent to P3.32 billion, representing 24 percent of group revenues.
Retail operations posted P2.3 billion in revenues, a 73 percent increase from P1.38 billion in the first half of 2025.
Rockwell attributed the growth to the consolidation of Alabang Commercial Corporation (ACC), higher average rental rates, and improved occupancy across its retail portfolio.
“With sustained demand across residential portfolios and growing contributions from its commercial assets, Rockwell Land remains committed to strengthening its presence across key cities and emerging growth areas nationwide, as it continues to prepare for upcoming launches moving forward,” the company said.