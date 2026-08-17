The acclaimed writer also represented the Philippines in numerous literary festival abroad.

Lanot was a recipient of the Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards for Literature and is recognized by Catholic Mass Media Award and the Gawad Pambansang Alagad ni Balagtas.

Among Lanot's published works were Passion and Compassion: Mga Tula sa Ingles at Pilipino (1981), Riding the Full Moon and Other Poems in Filipino and Spanish (2008), Cadena de Amor: New and Selected Poems (2017).

Beyond creative writing, Lanot also worked with the Cultural Center of the Philippines and the Movie and Television Rating and Classification Board.