At around 2:40 a.m., joint police operatives conducted the operation at a residence along Villa Street, Barangay Central Bicutan. An undercover officer acting as a poseur-buyer successfully negotiated a drug deal with alias Jemai, prompting back-up team members to immediately move in, secure the drug den, and apprehend all individuals present inside.

Seized during the operation were five heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu, weighing approximately 160 grams with an estimated standard drug price value of P1,088,000.

Operatives also recovered the buy-bust money enclosed in a white envelope and a white Android mobile phone utilized during the transaction.

The apprehended suspects were brought to the SPD's drug enforcement unit office for proper documentation and disposition.

Formal complaints for violations of Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002) are being prepared for inquest proceedings against the suspects based on their respective levels of participation.