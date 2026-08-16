According to the LTFRB, interagency working groups will monitor the implementation of the P12-per-liter fuel discount across the country.

Mendoza, however, reported that eight (8) of the 10 gas stations were already implementing the P12-per-liter discount in Metro Manila as of Saturday.

Maximum discount per liter

The LTFRB noted that the maximum discount available under the Loyal Customer Program is P5 per liter, meaning jeepney and UV Express operators could receive a discount of as much as P17 per liter.

The price of fuel at the inspected gas stations on Saturday ranged from P81 to P89 per liter. With the P12 fuel discount and the Loyal Customer Program discount, the price could drop to P64 to P72 per liter.

Data from the LTFRB showed that more than 143,000 jeepney and UV Express units have been registered under the fuel discount program, which is available at more than 5,000 gas stations nationwide.

Under the program guidelines, jeepney and UV Express operators can avail of a maximum of 150 liters of discounted fuel per week, resulting in savings of up to P1,800 weekly.

The Land Bank of the Philippines assisted the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the LTFRB in developing an online platform for the fuel discount program in coordination with the Department of Energy (DOE).