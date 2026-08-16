At approximately 4:55 p.m. on 15 August, building management of Artemis Place along Filmore Street, Barangay Palanan, reported to Palanan Police Sub-Station 2 the discovery of an unexploded green Mk2 hand fragmentation grenade inside Unit 403, which was booked by the suspect and his live-in partner.

Responding police officers secured the scene, while an Explosive Ordnance Disposal team successfully executed a rendered safe procedure. A search of the unattended belongings in the room further yielded one heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet of suspected shabu, two light brown suspected ecstasy tablets, and identification photos of the suspect.

Upon learning from the building general manager that the suspect had also booked Unit 306, police operatives immediately proceeded to the second unit, where they caught the suspect inside alongside a 25-year-old female companion.

During a search conducted in the presence of building management and local officials, officers recovered from the suspect's possession one Springfield Caliber .45 pistol bearing serial number XD650980, one Swiss knife, one purple self-sealing plastic sachet containing suspected shabu, and one glass tube pipe containing suspected marijuana residue.

Formal complaints for violations of Republic Act 9516 (Illegal Possession of Explosives), Republic Act 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act), Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002), and Batas Pambansa Blg. 6 (Illegal Possession of Deadly Weapons) are being prepared for filing against him.