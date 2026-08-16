It was also Ateneo’s first game under interim coach Louie Alas, who took over after Tab Baldwin’s resignation following the tragedy.

Alas, a three-time National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) champion with Letran College, said he and the team were simply grateful to finally compete again after months of uncertainty.

“We didn't talk postgame. We just praise God for allowing us to play. That's it, honestly. And we're very thankful,” Alas said in a short interview.

Travis Roberts led Ateneo with 17 points and seven rebounds, while Alas added 12 points, five rebounds and two assists.