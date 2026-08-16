Eala will be gunning for her 10th career victory over a top 10 player should she overcome Anisimova.

The Washington Open champion has already defeated Iga Swiatek of Poland and Elina Svitolina of Ukraine twice, while also scoring wins over American stars Madison Keys, Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula, as well as Jasmine Paolini of Italy and Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan.

Eala advanced to the Round of 32 after world No. 77 Elena-Gabriela Ruse of Romania retired while trailing 6-1, 3-0 in the Round of 64.

For Eala, however, the result mattered less than the way she started the match.

The early finish also allowed her to conserve energy ahead of a considerably tougher assignment against Anisimova.

“I think that I was playing well, I think I felt the ball good, was really focused and tried to keep myself in the zone. I think I did a good job of that,” Eala said.

“Of course, nobody likes to finish a match with a retirement. First and foremost, I just want to wish Gabriela Ruse a speedy recovery. Injuries aren’t fun, so I hope she recovers soon.”