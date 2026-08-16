It will be a rematch of the SEABA U18 Championship final, with the Philippines looking to continue its dominance over the Thais.

With Australia poised to beat Chinese Taipei, Gilas Youth will likely have to go through the playoff round to continue its bid for a berth in the 2027 FIBA U19 World Cup in Pardubice, Czech Republic.

While Gilas Youth is expected to have the edge on paper, assistant coach Andre Santos told DAILY TRIBUNE that his players cannot afford to be complacent against a hungry Thailand side looking to spoil their plans.

“We just expect Thailand to come out hungry, knowing that their backs are against the wall. We’ll be ready for them, and we look forward to clinching the No. 2 seed in our group,” Santos said in an online conversation.