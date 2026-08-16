A newly formed anti-corruption group on Sunday staged a protest rally in Taguig City, urging the government to investigate the P2.8 billion "ghost projects" in Taguig.
The Nagkakaisang Damdamin ng Mamamayan Laban sa Korapsyon (NADAMAKO) called on the Senate, Ombudsman, and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to probe the P2.8 billion ghost flood control, unauthorized C6 reclamation, and 42 questionable projects in Taguig.
"We will not allow the people's money, which should be used for flood protection, to end up in the pockets of a few. What should be a barrier against water is being used as filling material for C6," Jun Menia, the group's convenor, said.
The group also thanked Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson for opening the discussion on corruption in flood control projects in Taguig in the Senate.
"Because of Senator Lacson, the issue has been brought to light. Now, those who are responsible shall be held accountable. This can no longer be hidden," the group added.