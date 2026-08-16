"We will not allow the people's money, which should be used for flood protection, to end up in the pockets of a few. What should be a barrier against water is being used as filling material for C6," Jun Menia, the group's convenor, said.

The group also thanked Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson for opening the discussion on corruption in flood control projects in Taguig in the Senate.

"Because of Senator Lacson, the issue has been brought to light. Now, those who are responsible shall be held accountable. This can no longer be hidden," the group added.