Taguig land dispute escalates into violence

According to an initial investigation, a routine security patrol encountered individuals constructing a shanty inside the disputed area, which violated a previously issued status quo order intended to prevent further conflict.

Security personnel approached the group to halt the construction activity.

The situation escalated when one person allegedly attempted to grab a security guard’s shotgun, leading to a struggle over the firearm. As the altercation intensified, two security guards reportedly fired warning shots to disperse the crowd.

Shotgun pellets ricocheted and struck five individuals, while three security guards sustained injuries during the melee.

Composite personnel from the Taguig City Police Station immediately responded to contain the situation and prevent further violence.

Police arrested the three security guards involved, as well as the five injured individuals. Investigators took temporary custody of 13 firearms issued to security personnel in the area, including pistols, revolvers and shotguns, for forensic examination.

The arrested guards will undergo paraffin testing, and the seized firearms will be subjected to ballistic analysis by the Southern Police District Crime Laboratory.

The five injured individuals were taken to the Taguig-Pateros District Hospital for medical treatment before being placed under police custody.

Investigators are preparing charge-counter-charge complaints before the Taguig City Prosecutor’s Office. The three security guards may face charges of attempted homicide, while the five claimants may be charged with attempted robbery.