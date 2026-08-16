Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia said their personnel talked to BARMM Interim Chief Minister Abdulraof “Sammy Gambar” Macacua, and said the ambush might be an isolated incident.

“We’re investigating whether the ambush was related to his recent oath-taking as chairman of the Bangsamoro Federalist Party,” said Garcia.

The BARMM official and his entourage escaped unharmed after armed assailants ambushed their convoy on Saturday afternoon.

Macacua was traveling from his hometown in Barangay Gambar, Mother Kabuntalan, when the incident occurred.

He had just attended the proclamation rally of the Bangsamoro Federalist Party (BFP), which he recently joined and where he was named chairman after previously running as an independent candidate in the province’s third district.

The poll chief said the ambush should not be the basis for placing Datu Odin Sinsuat under Comelec control, as the poll body was avoiding any move that could create tension in the municipality.

The poll body was assessing whether the ambush was election-related.

According to Garcia, an investigation is also underway to identify and locate the suspects, adding based on the information gathered, they already have some leads and arrests may be made in the next few days.

The Philippine Army in a separate statement, said it remained committed to helping ensure the peaceful, orderly and credible conduct of the BARMM elections.