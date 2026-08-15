“We have collected the major bulk of trash in the channel. What remains is only the smaller waste, which should no longer accumulate,” Torre said.

Torre explained the garbage buildup followed the breakage of the channel's trash trap, allowing waste to enter the waterway before tides pushed it into the narrow channel.

“The waterway was a narrow channel. The garbage accumulated after the tides washed it off,” he said.

The collected waste will be taken to landfills in San Mateo and Rodriguez in Rizal province.

The MMDA likewise sent personnel to Manila's Dolomite Beach to clear garbage washed ashore.

Torre urged the public to avoid dumping waste in waterways, saying the recent accumulation showed the consequences of improper disposal.

“Hopefully our fellow Filipinos realize what happens if we throw our trash in places we should not dispose of. I hope we prevent these similar occurrences,” he said.