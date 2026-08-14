Bianca De Vera and Dustin Yu are turning another shared dream into reality as the popular "DustBia" tandem prepares to headline its first movie together.

Fresh from the success of their fan convention, "DustBia Love, Actually," the pair revealed that they will star in Regal Entertainment’s upcoming romantic film "Ba’t ’Di Na Lang Tayo?" The project represents a major career milestone for Bianca and Dustin as it gives their partnership its first full-length movie built around them as a love team.

For Bianca, the opportunity carries an added sense of excitement because it also marks her first project with Regal Entertainment.

“I’m so excited that we’re going to be working on our first-ever solo project together,” Bianca shared. “Noon pa lang, ang tagal na namin itong hinihintay. As in, mina-manifest lang namin ito noon.”

While Dustin already has history with Regal through previous projects including "Shake, Rattle & Roll," Bianca is entering the production company’s fold for the first time. Her initial experience, she said, immediately made her feel at home.

“Siyempre alam ko naman na si Dustin is a Regal baby, so sobrang natuwa lang ako when it was pitched to us and when we were doing workshops. Pakiramdam ko ang init ng pagtanggap nila sa akin,” she said.

The story itself appears to have made an equally strong impression on the actress. Bianca recalled reading the screenplay while she was in La Union and becoming so absorbed in it that she finished everything in one sitting.

“Shucks, wow, sobrang ganda! Ang ganda ng pagkakasulat,” she recalled thinking after completing the script.

She also praised writer-director Jason Paul Laxamana for creating a story that she believes can connect with different audiences through a mixture of romance, humor and emotional moments.

“Ang daming makaka-relate rito, ang daming matatawa dito, ang daming maiiyak dito,” Bianca said. “It’s so nice to be able to work with people who have so much passion in their craft.”

Beyond the movie, Bianca also acknowledged the people who have remained behind her and Dustin throughout the rise of "DustBia." Their supporters have followed the tandem from earlier projects, including their appearance in the Metro Manila Film Festival entry "Love You So Bad," all the way to their fan convention and now their first major film together.

For Bianca, that loyalty has become one of the foundations of their journey.

“If there was one thing that I admire most about them, feeling ko, yung paninindigan nila,” she said of their supporters, noting how they continued to stand by the pair despite challenges along the way.

She added that she and Dustin no longer simply look at their supporters as fans, but as people who have become part of their extended family.

“We wouldn’t be where we are today kung wala sila. Talagang sila yung backbone namin. Sila talaga yung lakas namin,” Bianca said. “We’re very, very blessed to have them.”

With "Ba’t ’Di Na Lang Tayo?," DustBia now enters a new phase, moving from shared appearances and television projects into a film that places their onscreen partnership at the center of the story.

Written and directed by Jason Paul Laxamana and produced under Regal Entertainment, "Ba’t ’Di Na Lang Tayo?" is expected to arrive in cinemas later this year.