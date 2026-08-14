“At 42, I’ve realized that I don’t need a lot of friends. I just need the true ones,” Mariel shared on social media.

Her reflection centered on the kind of friendships that survive changing seasons—relationships where people can celebrate together, share difficult moments and reconnect naturally even after spending time apart.

“The ones who have seen you through different seasons of your life. The ones you can laugh with until your stomach hurts, cry with, be completely yourself with, and somehow pick up exactly where you left off no matter how much time has passed,” she wrote.

As she enters another year, Mariel appears to be measuring the richness of friendship not by how many people surround her, but by the depth of the bonds she has kept.

“My circle may be smaller, but my heart has never felt fuller,” she said, describing her closest friends as her constants and the people she would never exchange for anything.

At 42, Mariel’s birthday realization carries a simple message: some friendships become more valuable with time, and having a few people who truly stay can be more meaningful than having a crowded circle.