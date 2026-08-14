Rather than taking out loans, delaying bills or finding additional work, many Filipinos primarily cope with financial pressure by cutting spending.

Worldpanel by Numerator's analysis for the second quarter of 2026 showed that essentials account for about 50 percent of Filipino household spending, while education and fresh goods account for another 20 percent. The remaining 30 percent is divided among transportation, utilities, housing and other expenses.

Outside core household expenses, education accounts for about 10 percent of the Filipino spending basket, while eating out takes up 5 percent and pets and pet care account for 3 percent.

Health, wellness and lifestyle, however, are among the categories most likely to be pushed back when household finances tighten.

Education has remained a priority, with families spending more on school supplies and other needs, particularly during enrollment periods. The category accounts for about 10 percent of a typical Filipino budget.

Worldpanel also classified pressured consumers into three groups: comfortable, managing and struggling.

Comfortable consumers have a financial buffer but risk losing their surplus as expenses rise. Managing consumers generally balance their income and expenses but have less room to absorb additional costs. Struggling consumers already operate on tight budgets and risk falling deeper into deficit when confronted with further financial pressure.

The changing consumer environment has also affected retailers.

Consumer spending growth, which stood at negative 5 percent a year earlier, reached only 0.2 percent in the second quarter of 2026. Worldpanel attributed the improvement largely to population and product growth rather than a meaningful recovery in household spending.

As prices continue to rise, consumers are responding by purchasing across fewer categories, choosing cheaper products and reducing the volume of goods they buy.

Worldpanel said businesses could respond to weakening consumption by offering greater value rather than relying solely on lower prices.

For example, consumers may be willing to pay more for milk if they see additional nutritional or health benefits that could help protect their children's health over the long term.

Traditional retail channels such as sari-sari stores and supermarkets are also seeing flat growth as online shopping platforms gain ground.

Worldpanel said retailers need a deeper understanding of changing consumer needs and priorities to remain competitive.

Its analysis seeks to help businesses understand not only how much consumers are spending, but also why they make particular purchasing decisions and where spending is shifting.