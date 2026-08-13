Prosecutor General Richard Anthony Fadullon said Thursday that lawyer Levito Baligod and 18 former soldiers will face arraignment starting Friday and continuing into next week in four separate regional trial courts (RTCs) in Metro Manila.

The criminal cases against Baligod and the former soldiers have been filed and raffled off to RTCs in Caloocan City, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa City and San Juan City.

The Department of Justice has received notices setting the arraignments for Friday and the succeeding days. Fadullon said DOJ prosecutors are ready to attend the scheduled proceedings.