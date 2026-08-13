Prosecutor General Richard Anthony Fadullon said Thursday that lawyer Levito Baligod and 18 former soldiers will face arraignment starting Friday and continuing into next week in four separate regional trial courts (RTCs) in Metro Manila.
The criminal cases against Baligod and the former soldiers have been filed and raffled off to RTCs in Caloocan City, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa City and San Juan City.
The Department of Justice has received notices setting the arraignments for Friday and the succeeding days. Fadullon said DOJ prosecutors are ready to attend the scheduled proceedings.
The Justice Department earlier confirmed that the criminal informations against Baligod and the 18 former soldiers were filed on 28 July before the four RTCs.
Referred to as the “18 Maleta Boyas,” the former soldiers face 10 separate informations involving multiple counts of cyberlibel and perjury.
Baligod faces four cyberlibel counts — three as co-accused with the former soldiers and one in his individual capacity. No perjury charge was recommended against him.
Former senator Antonio Trillanes IV, party-list Rep. Leila de Lima, Fr. Flaviano Villanueva, Bureau of Corrections Director General Gregorio P. Catapang Jr. and National Security Adviser Eduardo M. Año filed the complaints.
The prosecution panels reached their findings after evaluating evidence submitted by both sides during the preliminary investigation.