“Your achievement today is more than a certificate. It represents the hours you devoted to learning to prepare yourselves for a better future,” Catapang said, emphasizing that beyond academic credentials, the accomplishment symbolizes personal growth and hope.

The courses offered included Programming with Scratch; Practical Applications of Permaculture Design Ethics and Principles; Bridge English for Functional Literacy; and Business Concepts, Ideation, and the Business Plan.

Through the programs, the PDLs acquired knowledge and practical skills intended to help them beyond the prison walls.

Catapang said the most significant lesson learned transcends examinations or formal recognition, describing it as the realization that every individual, regardless of circumstances, is capable of learning, improving, creating and evolving.

“At the Bureau of Corrections, we believe that corrections must go beyond custody and security. Our mandate includes reformation and preparing Persons Deprived of Liberty for their eventual reintegration into society as productive and responsible citizens,” Catapang said.

He added that education plays a crucial role in achieving genuine corrections.

“A person may be deprived of liberty, but he or she should never be deprived of the opportunity to learn, develop skills, discover potential, and hope for a better tomorrow,” he said.

Catapang urged the graduates to use their knowledge wisely, share it with others and continue their self-development.

“When the day comes that you return to your families and communities, let the transformation that began here be reflected in the lives you choose to lead. Do not allow your past to become the limit of your future,” he said.

He also thanked the UPOU and the University of the Philippines Alumni Association for bringing quality education closer to marginalized learners.

“Our Tripartite Memorandum of Agreement has become more than an institutional partnership. Through programs such as this, it has become a concrete instrument of hope and transformation,” Catapang said.

Catapang challenged the graduates to continue pursuing personal growth beyond the program.

“Let today be a commencement, not merely a culmination. Continue learning. Continue improving. Continue believing that change is possible. But remember, genuine change must be demonstrated through your decisions and actions every single day,” he said.

He reaffirmed BuCor’s commitment to pursuing programs and partnerships that prioritize meaningful reformation.

“We envision correctional institutions that do not merely secure people but prepare them for a purposeful return to society. This is part of our continuing journey towards a relevant, sustainable, and respected Bureau of Corrections in the 21st century,” Catapang said.

“Once again, congratulations to all our completers. May the certificates you receive today remind you not only of what you have accomplished but also of what you are still capable of achieving. May this milestone be the beginning of greater opportunities, renewed purpose, and better chapters in your lives.”