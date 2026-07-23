BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr. said the revised rank distribution covers the bureau's 8,589 uniformed personnel and establishes a pyramidal hierarchy intended to improve accountability, operational efficiency and clarity in command responsibilities.

Under the new structure, the number of uniformed positions will remain unchanged despite the redistribution of ranks.

"The revised rank distribution is designed to professionalize the organization while ensuring a more balanced and effective command structure," Catapang said.

The updated distribution allocates four personnel as Corrections Chief Superintendent, 11 as Corrections Senior Superintendent, 31 as Corrections Superintendent, 52 as Corrections Chief Inspector, 90 as Corrections Senior Inspector, 130 as Corrections Inspector, 135 as Corrections Senior Officer IV, 140 as Corrections Senior Officer III, 160 as Corrections Senior Officer II, 247 as Corrections Senior Officer I, 449 as Corrections Officer III, 1,000 as Corrections Officer II, and 6,140 as Corrections Officer I.

Catapang noted that the structure retains a steep pyramid, with more than 71 percent of the bureau's personnel remaining at the Corrections Officer I rank.

"By creating a clearer hierarchy and balancing the distribution of personnel across ranks, BuCor seeks to improve operational efficiency, reinforce discipline, and better prepare its force to meet the demands of correctional administration," he said.

The BuCor chief thanked the DBM and the Department of Justice for approving the restructuring, which forms part of the implementation of Republic Act No. 10575, or the BuCor Modernization Act of 2013, aimed at modernizing and professionalizing the bureau.

Funding for the revised rank distribution will be sourced from BuCor's existing Personnel Services appropriations.