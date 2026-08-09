Tiangco described the development as “suspicious,” noting that Romualdez had already been asked to answer the allegations before the Office of the Ombudsman.

“They recanted one day before the deadline for Martin Romualdez to answer? Such wonderful timing,” Tiangco said.

With the flood control scandal first exposed by Marcos himself, Tiangco said the President must “draw the line and finish what you have started” by directing all government agencies, including those under the executive branch, to cooperate with the Ombudsman.

During his 2025 State of the Nation Address, Marcos delivered his “mahiya naman kayo” rebuke as he called attention to alleged corruption involving flood control projects of the Department of Public Works and Highways.

Marcos said the issue emerged from inspections following typhoons that struck the country, during which flood control projects were found to be incomplete, substandard or nonexistent.

A year later, only a handful of public officials have been formally charged in cases related to the flood control controversy, including former Sen. Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr., Sen. Jinggoy Estrada, Uswag Ilonggo Party-list Rep. James “Jojo” Ang and, more recently, Tarlac Rep. Noel “Bong” Rivera.

Romualdez, a cousin of the President, has also figured prominently in allegations raised during investigations into the scandal.

Tiangco said the administration must demonstrate that it is willing to bring the “full force” of government against Romualdez if warranted by the evidence, just as it has pursued cases involving members of the opposition.

“Mr. President, you started this fight. Now prove that no amount of money, influence, or political connection can place anyone beyond accountability…it must not see any color,” Tiangco said.

“If Martin Romualdez is not charged with plunder, the Filipino have no other choice but to conclude that he had an ace up his sleeve. Finish what you started, Mr. President.”

The Ombudsman has included Romualdez, Co and other government officials in a preliminary investigation into allegations of plunder, graft, direct and indirect bribery, and money laundering in connection with alleged flood control kickbacks.

Romualdez has repeatedly maintained that the investigations against him are prejudiced, claiming Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla had drawn conclusions without sufficient evidence.

“I will not be intimidated. I will face every accusation against me, defend myself with the facts, the evidence, and the truth,” Romualdez said in a statement.