TACLOBAN CITY — More than 19,000 farmers and fisherfolk in Eastern Visayas have received over P44 million in cash assistance to help cushion the impact of higher fuel prices amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

The Department of Agriculture in Eastern Visayas said beneficiaries from Samar, Northern Samar, Leyte and Southern Leyte each received P2,325 under the Presidential Assistance for Farmer and Fisherfolk Program.

The PAFFP is a national government intervention providing financial relief to farmers and fisherfolk affected by the sharp increase in fuel prices while helping them sustain agricultural and fishing activities.

Beneficiaries were identified through the Registry System for Basic Sectors in Agriculture, according to DA-8.

The agency said the assistance could help small-scale producers cover rising expenses and continue their livelihoods despite higher operating costs.

“For small-scale producers, such assistance can help ease financial pressures and provide a much-needed boost as they continue working to keep their farms and fishing operations productive,” DA-8 said Wednesday.