Police said the victim, a 35-year-old single woman and owner of IVS Book Keeping Services, discovered at around 7 p.m. on August 12 that P7,000 she had placed inside a drawer of her table at the establishment was missing.

The victim then reviewed the establishment’s CCTV footage, where she allegedly saw the suspect taking the money at about 1:08 a.m. the same day.

She subsequently reported the incident to the Candon City Police Station.

Upon receiving the report, police immediately conducted a hot pursuit operation that led to the suspect’s arrest at his residence.

The suspect was subsequently brought to the Ilocos Sur Medical Center for medical examination and was placed under police custody for proper disposition and the filing of appropriate charges.