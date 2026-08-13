Twice member Chaeyoung is set to leave JYP Entertainment as she embarks on a new chapter in her musical journey with the launch of her new project, LIL FANTASY.

In a message shared with her fans, Chaeyoung said she wanted to share the news with ONCE and her family first, while expressing excitement about exploring a new musical world.

“I’m so excited to step into a new chapter and bring my new LIL FANTASY, a world where I can explore and build my music.”

She also thanked JYP Entertainment and her Twice members for their support throughout her 14 years with the group.

“I want to deeply thank everyone at JYP and Team Twice for believing in and supporting me over the past 14 years. And to my Twice members, who are always my strength and biggest supporters thank you, and I love you beyond words.”

Chaeyoung reassured fans that her new endeavor would not change her relationship with Twice.

“Most of all, please know that nothing changes with Twice. Everything I’ve received is thanks to my time as Twice, which will always be my roots.”

She also expressed hope that both sides of her musical identity could continue creating meaningful music for listeners.

“I hope both Chaeyoung of Twice and Chaeyoung in LIL FANTASY can continue to create music that brings meaning to you as well.”

Calling the move a new challenge, she added: “This is a new challenge for me, and I promise to keep growing into an even better person and artist.”