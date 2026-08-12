The new Rehabilitation Unit is intended to provide treatment and recovery support for patients dealing with conditions such as stroke, sports-related injuries, musculoskeletal disorders, physical disabilities, and those recovering from surgery.

Among the equipment available at the facility are the BTL Super Inductive System (SIS), Homer Ion G-TES, BTL Laser, and traction therapy, which are used in various rehabilitation and pain-management treatments.

GMC has also expanded its specialized services through the GMC Stone Center, which offers extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy (ESWL), a non-invasive procedure used to break down kidney and urinary tract stones. The hospital said the facility makes GMC the first private hospital in Region VIII to offer the technology.

Another specialized service now available is endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), a procedure used to diagnose and treat conditions affecting the bile ducts and pancreas. GMC said it is the first facility in Region VIII to offer the service.

The hospital said the expansion forms part of its efforts to strengthen access to specialized medical care in Eastern Visayas and reduce the need for patients to seek treatment outside the region.

With the addition of rehabilitation, stone management, and advanced gastrointestinal services, GMC aims to broaden the range of specialized care available to patients in Ormoc City and nearby communities.