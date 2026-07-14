Fewer Filipinos were dissatisfied with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s performance in June, according to the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey.
The poll, conducted from 20 to 29 June among 1,200 adults, found that 45 percent were dissatisfied with the President's performance, down from 49 percent in March.
Meanwhile, 38 percent said they were satisfied, while 17 percent were undecided.
The survey yielded a net satisfaction rating of -7 (satisfied minus dissatisfied), which SWS classifies as neutral. The result marks an eight-point improvement from the President's record-low -15 in March.
SWS said Marcos' net satisfaction rating improved across all major areas, posting its highest score in Balance Luzon at +11, followed by the Visayas (-3), Metro Manila (-24) and Mindanao (-35).
Compared with the March survey, the President's ratings improved by 9 points in Balance Luzon, 12 points in the Visayas, 7 points in Metro Manila and 5 points in Mindanao.
Net satisfaction also improved in both rural and urban areas, rising from -9 to -2 in rural communities and from -20 to -12in urban areas.
Malacañang has yet to comment on the survey results.