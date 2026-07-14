Meanwhile, 38 percent said they were satisfied, while 17 percent were undecided.

The survey yielded a net satisfaction rating of -7 (satisfied minus dissatisfied), which SWS classifies as neutral. The result marks an eight-point improvement from the President's record-low -15 in March.

SWS said Marcos' net satisfaction rating improved across all major areas, posting its highest score in Balance Luzon at +11, followed by the Visayas (-3), Metro Manila (-24) and Mindanao (-35).

Compared with the March survey, the President's ratings improved by 9 points in Balance Luzon, 12 points in the Visayas, 7 points in Metro Manila and 5 points in Mindanao.

Net satisfaction also improved in both rural and urban areas, rising from -9 to -2 in rural communities and from -20 to -12in urban areas.

Malacañang has yet to comment on the survey results.